HEAD-TO-HEAD: Is there 'nothing phenomenal' about Scunthorpe?

Robbie Neilson has warned that while there is nothing especially stand-out about Good Friday’s opponents Scunthorpe, they’re a side not to take lightly.

Graham Alexander's side visit Stadium MK in fifth place in League 1, keen to secure a play-off spot. The Iron started the season in remarkable form, and found themselves to be the early pace setters. But after a run of nine games without a win earlier this year, let slip their chances of automatic promotion.

Without an away win since January, Dons boss Neilson is aiming to further upset fellow Scot Alexander's play-off ambition.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: MK Dons vs Scunthorpe

"There's nothing in there that's phenomenal, but they play at a very high standard," said Neilson. "We have to do the basics right to get the result.

"They're a very experienced team. They started the season phenomenally well. They had a little sticky patch after that, drawing a lot, but they know the game. Graham has put together a really strong team. They've got a lot of guys who have a lot of games in League 1.

"It's a strong squad so it's no surprise to me (to see them fighting for a lay-off spot). They've given it a really good go to try and get up. They've fallen away a bit recently, but if you'd have offered Graham a place in the play-offs at the start of the season, he'd have taken it."

Scunthorpe's last win on the road came at Sixfields against Northampton back in January.

When Dons travelled to Glanford Park in October, Scunthorpe were leading the way atop League 1. But it was the visitors who took the lead through Kieran Agard's deflected effort.

But a second half brace from substitute Paddy Madden saw Scunny perform the turnaround to take all three points.