HEAD-TO-HEAD: Let the battle for the top half commence

The battle for a top half finish is what’s at stake when MK Dons travel to take on Walsall for the final game of the season on Sunday.

Both Dons and the Saddlers are tied on 58 points ahead of the crescendo at the Banks’s Stadium, with the winner set to take 12th place at the very minimum, though Peterborough’s 11th place slot looks fairly safe, three points clear.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Walsall vs MK Dons

Jon Whitney’s side failed to capitalise on their game in hand on Tuesday night when they lost to relegation candidates Port Vale, having previously lost to already downed Coventry City last Saturday.

Dons meanwhile come into the game having lost heavily to League 1 champions Sheffield United at Stadium MK on Saturday.

A stoppage time equaliser from Dean Bowditch salvaged a point for Dons when the sides met back in November, while the previous meeting in Walsall ended with Dons comfortably running out 3-0 winners.

The game at Banks's Stadium will be the final time MK Dons fans will get to see David Martin, Darren Potter and Dean Bowditch, all of whom have announced their departures from the club at the end of the season, while the futures of Dean Lewington and Ben Reeves remain unclear.

All of Sunday’s matches in League 1 kick off at midday.

