HEAD-TO-HEAD: Lewie looks for revenge over a familiar face

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington may know Charlton boss Karl Robinson inside and out, but that doesn't mean he wants to leave The Valley with anything but three points on Tuesday night.

Lewington scored a dramatic stoppage time winner against Gillingham on Saturday after Dons appeared to have squandered a 2-0 advantage, winning 3-2 at Stadium MK to almost ensure their League 1 safety.

Charlton boss Karl Robinson

Charlton, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Peterborough, extending their winless run to four games as they still flirt with the relegation zone, four points from the drop zone in 16th.

Robinson spent six-and-a-half-years in charge at Stadium MK, with Lewington his captain throughout. But despite the strong relationship between the pair, Lewington says he will be heading to The Valley with only one thing on his mind.

"It'll be nice to go there and avenge the 1-0 defeat we suffered at home last time and to get three points there," he said. "It'll be nice to see him again. I spent a lot of time with him and spent a lot of good years with him here.

"We had three games over a couple of weeks, but now both parties have moved on - we see him more now than we did when he was here!

"From a playing perspective, there are no animosities between us and the gaffer. We had huge respect for him when he was here and he did fantastic things. We had a lot of good times and happy memories."

With Dons winning on Saturday, they now sit eight points clear of the drop zone in 14th, and their safety is almost certainly assured with six games remaining. They also head to south London in far better form than their former boss' side. Charlton have won just once in 11 games, while Dons have lost two of their last eight, picking up 12 points along the way as they set their sights on a top half finish.

There's little to tell between the two sides when they've met over the years though. Having met three times this season already, each team have picked up a win at Stadium MK, while the FA Cup second round clash at The Valley ended in a 0-0 draw.

Down the years though, The Valley hasn't been a happy hunting ground for Dons, picking up just a solitary point in league competition - a dire 0-0 draw in the Championship last season, with both teams destined for relegation.

