HEAD-TO-HEAD: Neilson is keen to put on a show for bumper Bolton crowd

MK Dons are aiming to break the Stadium MK record for a league game this Saturday when they take on Bolton Wanderers.

The Gift of Football, celebrating Milton Keynes' 50th birthday, has been a success so far, with the club opening the upper tier of the ground in a bid to break the record of 21,345 against Brighton last season.

With Dons' average attendance this season just shy of 10,000 (9,470), boss Robbie Neilson hopes to put on a good performance against the Trotters to encourage more fans on a regular basis.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: MK Dons vs Bolton Wanderers

"For the AFC Wimbledon game, we had a good crowd in and from what I've been told, the atmosphere is really good when more people are inside," he said. Hopefully people will come, they'll enjoy the game and want to come back.

"It's a big game for Bolton too. They're used to it in the Championship and higher too."

Dons last two meetings with Bolton have been far from awe-inspiring though. Both trips to the Macron Stadium have been disappointing from Dons' point of view. A pitiful performance in the Championship saw them lose 3-1 in what was arguably their worst performance of the campaign, while a 1-1 draw earlier this season saw them concede early, and recover a draw courtesy of a Ryan Colclough strike midway through the second half.

The sole meeting at Stadium MK though saw Dons take victory over Bolton, with Daniel Powell scoring the only goal of the game - a false hope early in the Championship season.

Phil Parkinson's side are third in League 1, but Dons actually head into the game on better form. Having won their last two, Dons have climbed up to 15th, but Bolton are without a win in their last five, drawing three and losing their last two.

Neilson though is wary of the threats they'll carry when they arrive at Stadium MK.

He said: "They've got Gary Madine up front, who is a good target man and they can get it down and play from there. They lost Zach Clough in the window but recruited well.

"It'll be a physical one, our centre backs need to stand up to it."

Dons' new signings Maecky Ngombo and Stuart O'Keefe are likely to start on the bench after signing before the transfer window closed, while captain Dean Lewington is expected to remain on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

