HEAD-TO-HEAD: Poor records on display as Dons take on Argyle

There could be little to separate MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this Saturday.

Both sides have four points to their name this season - a win, a draw and three losses, and each conceding four more than they’ve scored this season.

If there is anything to separate the sides, it’s the previous records when the sides have met, but it doesn’t make good reading for Dons fans.

In both previous meetings, back in 2010/11, Plymouth came out on top.

In fact, Dons have never even scored themselves against Argyle. In the 3-1 beating at Stadium MK in January 2011, Onismor Bhasera found the back of the net at both ends, while it was a pitiful 1-0 defeat at Home Park that had Karl Robinson fuming afterwards.

Since returning to League 1 level though, Plymouth have lost five of their seven games this season - this only triumph coming in a 2-0 win over Charlton.