HEAD-TO-HEAD: Trio return for trip to Blackpool

Scott Wootton, Joe Walsh and Peter Pawlett will be back among Robbie Neilson’s plans ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Blackpool this Saturday.

Welsh international Walsh hasn’t played this season after accruing 15 bookings at the end of the last campaign, ruling him out of the games against Wigan and Forest Green Rovers.

Joe Walsh

Wootton meanwhile was sidelined for the Carabao Cup clash against Rovers after being sent off against Wigan last Saturday.

It gives Neilson something of a headache at the back, especially with the performance of Callum Brittain at The New Lawn on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old impressed at right back, giving Neilson another option for his back line.

“He’s a great kid,” said Neilson after the 1-0 win over Forest Green.

Peter Pawlett. Pic: Lee Scriven

“He has a lot of great attributes and I really like him. He has a good future, he just has to continue to work hard and do the right things.”

Another man returning to the fold is Peter Pawlett. The Scot, who signed a pre-contract agreement with Dons back in March, is yet to make his professional debut for the club but will be in Neilson's squad for the trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

Neilson said: "Everyone should be fine, we're ready to go. It was a tough game on Tuesday night but I think we'll be thankful for the extra fitness work in the coming weeks.

It's great to get the two guys back from suspension and Peter Pawlett has struggled in the last couple of weeks but he will be good to go at the weekend."

Saturday will be only the third time Dons have made the trip to Bloomfield Road, and it will be the first time in almost 12 years. While the Tangerines' fortunes over recent years have seen them scale and indeed descend the league ladder, the sides have met just twice in the seaside twice and lost on both occasions.

The tumultuous situation Blackpool finds itself in though has promised a mixed atmosphere at Bloomfield Road, despite it being the first game at home since winning promotion back to League 1 last season.

Dons have covered a lot of miles already this season, getting home in the early hours of Wednesday after their extra-time win over Forest Green Rovers, but Neilson feels they're travelling to Bloomfield Road at a good time.

He said: "It's a tough one, especially coming off the extra time at Forest Green, getting home in the early hours then a long journey to Blackpool.

"But we're going up at a good time of year. The pitch there over the years has been tough later in the season, but at the moment it's looking very good and we can play some good football on it.

"I don't really know the ins and outs of the situation up there, but from our perspective we hope it's a good atmosphere and a good game, and that we get three points."