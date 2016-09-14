Infectious Aneke could be Dons’ best signing yet

Chuks Aneke could be one of Dons’ best signings when he returns to full fitness.

The 23-year-old signed for the club in the summer, but is still around two months from returning from a cruciate ligament injury, sustained while playing in Turkey last season.

Chuks Aneke is yet to make an appearance for MK Dons. Pic: MK Dons

But with the attacking midfielder getting ever closer to making his on pitch debut, Robinson says he’s excited to see him perform.

“He’s getting fitter,” Robinson confirmed. “We’ve got to be very careful not to rush him back because he’s been out of football for a long time.

“He’s a beast, the boy. He’s a great kid, and he’s desperate to do well. He certainly won’t let us down. I’m really excited by him. He’ll be one of our best signings come January.”

With Aneke yet to even train with his team-mates, and Scott Wootton also confirmed to the treatment room, Robinson said neither will have trouble fitting in at the club.

He said: “Scott is a typical northerner, says what he thinks and is joy to be around, and Chuks is singing all the time! He’s infectious.”