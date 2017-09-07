International break helped get Gilbey's Dons deadline day deal done in time

A well-timed trip home ensured Alex Gilbey's deadline day transfer to MK Dons could be completed before the window slammed shut.

Wigan Athletic were without a game last weekend as a result of international call-ups, so Essex lad Gilbey was en route home at 7:30pm on Thursday evening when he got the call from his agent, alerting him to Dons' interest.

The 22-year-old admitted if it hadn't been for his trip home the deal wouldn't have been completed in time, but it didn't take him long to decide to make it happen.

"It was really last minute," Gilbey said. "I was on my way home to Essex for the international break when I got a call from my agent. It was all rushed but I am really happy to be here.

"I was an easy decision. When he called, it took about 30 seconds for me to tell him to push the deal through. Thankfully we got it over the line.

"I spoke to the manager, I've played here before, the stadium is unbelievable, the facilities are great. I loved the way the gaffer spoke and the direction the club is going and I knew I'd love to be a part of it.

"It didn't really work out at Wigan, especially with my injury last season. I didn't want to be sitting on the bench, I wanted to be up and playing and enjoying myself. This is the ideal place for me to do that. It was a tough year up there, so it's good to be out, kick on and reach a good level.

"I'm settling in really well, to be fair. It has been a week now, but it was easier getting the first game out of the way quickly on Saturday.

"I like to play in the centre of midfield, the number 8 role really, up and down, box-to-box. I like to be in the thick of it."