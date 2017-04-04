'Just another game' for former Dons boss Karl Robinson

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson says he still has great affection for his former club, but won't let it cloud his judgement when MK Dons go to The Valley on Tuesday night.

Robinson spent six-and-a-half years in charge at Stadium MK before leaving in November last year.

As luck would have it though, Robinson and Dons weren't separated for long, and the clubs have locked horns three times since he departed, with Charlton winning one, Dons another and a draw.

But with Charlton on a miserable run of late, winning just one of their last 11 games, they've slipped to within four points of the drop zone, making the game against Dons all the more important for Robinson's side.

"They're a group of very talented players," Robinson said. "I always knew when I left, the aspirations were to finish as high as possible. I felt the team and the players could have still done so at the time. The manager has gone in and tried to implement his own ways, and it looks like they've turned that corner. He's doing a really good job.

"They've added well in January. Harvey Barnes is a very good signing, and a few others they've bought in have made an impact. I didn't know Muirhead very well, but the rest I knew of.

"I know how good their players are, and I still have tremendous affection for the club. But that's a chapter in my life that has closed.

"When you look at the start I've had here, it's not great. I'm very open about my performance, the players' performances and the results. We've always tried to be straight. Going into this game, I know how hard it will be."

