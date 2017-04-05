Late momentum will help Dons next season, says Upson

Finishing this season on a high will help MK Dons going into the next campaign, according to midfielder Ed Upson.

The 27-year-old led the way in the 2-0 win over Charlton on Tuesday night as Dons climbed into the top half of League 1 while picking up their first win in London since January 2013.

Having picked up 10 points from a possible 12, Upson and his team-mates have stretched the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to 11 points with 15 left on the table, almost certainly securing their spot in the third tier for next season.

But with five games to go, Upson believes if Dons can continue to pick up wins and points, their momentum heading into the summer will only help them ahead of the next campaign.

He said: "I think if we keep putting in performances like this, there's a limit to what we can do, but it can give us a lot of momentum going into next season.

"It's really important because it gets the lads up and energised, and it translates to the fans and the staff as well. If you can get a positive vibe around the place then it can go a long way.

"There's a bit more freedom now and the boys relish that. We played really well at times tonight. If we can kick on now and win a few more, that'd be lovely."

The win at Charlton was described by manager Robbie Neilson as one of the most complete Dons performances of the season as they made light work of the Addicks at The Valley.

After Stuart O'Keefe's opener seven minutes in, Upson's driving run allowed Harvey Barnes to net his fifth goal of the season to wrap things up.

Neilson heaped praise on the young Leicester City winger, and his sentiments were echoed by Upson.

"He's a very good player,"Upson added. "He's one of those players who we always want on the ball. We've got to support him and watch him go sometimes. He gives the team a lot of confidence because he can take the ball and people on, and we've just got to keep up with him.

"It was a great game, lovely pitch and the atmosphere really helped us at times. We passed it really well and we showed what we could do.

"It was a bigger game for them than it was for us, they really needed the points and I think maybe that pressure showed. We played with a bit more freedom."

