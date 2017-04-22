League 1 title is the aim for MK Dons next season says Robbie Neilson

Robbie Neilson wants his MK Dons side to replicate Sheffield United's actions by winning the League 1 title next season.

The Blades were comfortable 3-0 winners over Dons at Stadium MK on Saturday, never really getting out of second gear on their way to victory.

Dons, still clinging on to a top half position in 12th despite the defeat, could have turned the tide when Dean Lewington's sensational effort struck the post with the match tied at 0-0, but manager Neilson said it was those fine margins between the top of the table and the middle.

"They're a good side and deserved winners of the title," said the Dons boss". We want to be in the situation Sheffield United are. We want to be the top team in the league. It's the reason we're in football, we go into every game to look to win it, but it will be tough

"It was just that little bit of quality that wins them the game. We gave away a silly goal from a corner in the 45th minute and it totally changed the game.

"If we came in at 0-0, we had a foothold in the game. But it's the small details like that make the difference when you're playing the big teams.

"We had a cross and a header which we should have scored, the go up the other end and do score. Then, it was a massive uphill battle to get back into the game.

"Although it was 3-0 and they had a lot of possession, the game boiled down to three small moments.

"But that shows where we want to be. We want to be there in that situation next year."

Goalkeeper David Martin announced he would be leaving the club after seven years in MK Dons colours earlier this week, and was given a final Stadium MK bow when he replaced Lee Nicholls in stoppage time.

Neilson said felt giving the 31-year-old a proper send off was testament to the years of service Martin had given to the club.

He added: "It depended on how the game turned out really. Dave has been a fantastic servant to the club, he has brought a lot of good memories here, and he has a great relationship with everyone. I felt it was a fitting tribute to get him on the pitch.

"He's disappointed not to have played recently, but it was important for him to get out there and see everyone."