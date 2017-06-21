Legend Lewie keeps the Dons armband for next season

Dean Lewington will remain captain of MK Dons next season, manager Robbie Neilson confirmed.

The 32-year-old signed a new two-year contract last month, but is expected to play less of a role next season as Robbie Neilson begins building his new Dons side.

But having spent his whole career with Dons, Neilson was quick to highlight the importance of Lewington next season and for years to come.

“He will remain as captain,” Neilson confirmed. “He’s a really good character, and from the day I came in, he has really looked after himself and got really fit.

“And over pre-season, he’ll prove what an asset he is.

“Dean is a legend at the club. Everyone loves him. And when he decides to hang up his boots in three, four, five years time, he'll always have a place here.

He will be a big part of the squad and will play a lot of games next season, but I have to be honest with him.

“I said this is the way I see the team going, we’ve had a few chats, he spoke to his family and he made, what I believe is the right decision for him.

“He still has a lot to offer this team, on and off the field.”