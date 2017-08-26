Lewington blames basic errors in Blackburn defeat

Dean Lewington doesn't believe his MK Dons team-mates need to gel to do the basics right.

The skipper, speaking after his side were thrashed 4-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday, said the players in the squad cannot blame a lack of understanding or knowledge of their team-mates for making silly mistakes which are costing them goals.

"It's not what we want, we'd obviously prefer to be winning, but you can't blame it on being a new team," he said. "There are players in there good enough to be passing the ball and control it without needing to play with each other for 50, 60 games.

"We need to improve in every area, because we're just a little bit off the pace. The fluidity of the game isn't there, it's in fits and bursts. At times we're doing ok just not for long enough."

When asked whether the squad lacks belief, Lewington continued: "I would say no, but at times, looking at the performances, maybe there is. We've not set the world alight and haven't scored many goals, and sometimes going behind you struggle to see a way back into it.

"But today, we went a goal down but equalised and we looked dangerous on the break. You'd hope, this early on, people aren't getting too down yet and the confidence is still there but it's something we need to look at.

"It was a strange game. We played well at times, and we looked well in it. They scored early which made it difficult but the equaliser put us back in it. But two set pieces and we were chasing.

"The scoreline flatters them because we were never 'backs-to-the-wall', we had a lot of the ball but mistakes at both ends cost us."