Maynard ‘not getting the service’ says Robinson

Karl Robinson has again backed striker Nicky Maynard after he was jeered off the pitch by MK Dons fans on Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Peterborough.

Maynard hasn’t found the back of the net since re-signing for the club in the summer, but has been starved of clear cut opportunities.

When he was replaced by Kabongo Tshimanga with 12 minutes to go, Maynard’s number was cheered as he left the field, bringing a wry grin from the striker as he stalked off.

But Robinson insists Maynard is just as frustrated with his lack of goals as the fans are, but believes he needs to be given better service to regain confidence and form.

“He knows people are criticising him,” said Robinson. “He’s not scoring goals, and that’s his job. Right now, his confidence is low. He’s making the runs and working hard, and I can prove it.

“But when he gets in the box, he’s not getting a cross, or it’s over his head, he’s millimetres away.

“I have no questions about the qualities of Nicky Maynard: he’s been a top striker for five years. He’s got a lack of form at the moment, but that’s the nature of the beast.”