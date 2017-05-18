McGrandles lands from Canaries to sign for MK Dons

Conor McGrandles has become the second player to sign for MK Dons after agreeing a deal to join from Norwich City.

The 21-year-old Scot signs on a two-year-deal from Carrow Road, and will join on a free transfer when his contract expires on July 1.

McGrandles cut his teeth at Falkirk before moving to Norwich in 2014. But he only made one appearance in East Anglia, before being loaned back to his former club.

Speaking to MK Dons PlayerHD, the midfielder said: “I’m very pleased to sign here. You never want to be worrying about your future over the off-season so to get this done so early is perfect.

“When I learnt MK Dons were interested, I knew that it would be a great place for me to come to. I know the ambition the Club is to get out of the league again and that was a big factor. I know the manager and the coaching staff well too so that was another big draw.”

He added: “I’m extremely grateful to MK Dons for giving me this chance and hopefully I can take it. As long as I do what I know I can do then I think they’ll be happy with me.”

Boss Robbie Neilson said of his new midfielder: “We are delighted to be able to bring Conor in to develop further at MK Dons.

“He is a young and hungry player but also brings with him a wealth of experience having played a number of games at first-team level already.”

McGrandles is the second signing Dons have made this summer, having confirmed Aberdeen's Peter Pawlett will make the switch to Stadium MK in March.