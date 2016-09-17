Missed chances frustrate Robinson after Oxford draw

Karl Robinson was once again left to lament missed opportunities after Dons drew 0-0 with Oxford for their second draw in a row.

Robinson watched on as his side wasted the two best chances of the game in stoppage time, with Kieran Agard and George C Williams left scratching their heads as to how it remained goalless.

LEAGUE 1 TABLE

With Dons chasing a win at home, which has alluded them since March 5, Robinson admitted anxiety was beginning to creep in, but felt his side had done enough to beat Oxford.

"You can't pick many bones in the performance today," he said. "In years gone by, we've played worse than that and won. You could sense the anxiety around the place but that's the nature of it. We have to take it on the chin.

"We have to make sure we keep performing like that. We were the better team last week and the better team this week but we've only come away with two points.

"One or two things aren't quite there, but I don't think anyone can come away from that thinking we didn't deserve more than we got.

"I thought we were the better team. From my perspective, we had four or five gilt-edged chances and dominated all areas of the pitch. They're bound to have a few chances because they're a very good side.

"We were outstanding for 20 minutes in the second half, came off it when the subs came on and when they grew into the game we finished stronger. I don't know what more we could do.

"We worked all week on the one-on-ones, and for headers at the far post and we didn't take it. It's disappointing."

The result sees Dons drop another place, now 16th in League 1 with nine points from their opening eight games.

But after two positive performances against Oxford and Bolton last weekend, Robinson feels his side deserve more than the table currently says.

He added: "I don't think our performances have matched our points tally and we have to take responsibility for that and move forwards.

"We've come off several times this season and moaned how our forwards have had to score two or three just to get anything from games. Today, they took no chances and we had a lot."