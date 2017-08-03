MK Dons are 'a force' to be reckoned with this season

Aaron Tshibola does not believe there is another squad better than MK Dons' this season.

The midfielder, on loan from Aston Villa, has been a part of the side for a week since signing last Thursday and made his first appearance for the club in Friday's 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

Aaron Tshibola in action against Leicester CIty

One of eight new signings to join the ranks this summer, the 22-year-old feels Robbie Neilson has assembled a squad strong enough to be challenging at the right end of the table this season and says the team are confident to take on all comers.

"If we start well, anything is possible," he said. "We've got a great squad so I don't think there's another team we cannot match so we're ready to go out there and do it.

"We don't care who we play - for us, it's just another game. We're coming to do a job and we want to make it known that MK Dons are a force this year.

"We've got a strong midfield. We're strong everywhere on the pitch, but we also like to play good, entertaining football. That has been MK Dons philosophy for a while, so it's nothing new. But we've also got a killer instinct to make sure we have the edge that comes with playing entertaining football."

Tsibola made 14 appearances in the Championship last season at both Villa and on loan at Nottingham Forest, and despite speculation at a return to the City Ground this season, Tshibola opted for Stadium MK and League 1 football for a year.

He continued: "Ultimately, you want to play in the Championship, testing yourself against some top teams coming down from the Premier League.

"But for me, looking at the team, the staff here, the structure and philosophy of the club made it easy for me. I'm still young so I just want to continue my development. For me, it was an easy decision.

"In the modern game as a midfielder, you've got to be able to do everything. I consider myself able to everything, from tackling, to shooting, to passing, to scoring.

"Of course, I have to play well and work hard but the rest will take care of itself. I've come here to be successful as a team and as a group, and for myself personally too."

And with the season opener against Wigan Athletic looming on Saturday, Tshibola says he and the rest of the squad are in a good place heading into the first game.

He added: "We're all excited, bubbly and there's not long to go. We will go into the game after a good performance against Leicester, some good training session and now we're prepared for Wigan.