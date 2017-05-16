MK Dons' next Dele Alli could be five years away

MK Dons’ next Premier League talent could be five years away, according to former Head of Academy Coaching Edu Rubio.

The 33-year-old has made the step away from the Dons youth team set-ups and will take up a role as Senior Professional Development Phase Coach, but has already ear-marked players in the younger age groups he believes could step up to replicate the feats of Dele Alli.

However, the Spaniard admitted it could be up to five years before fans see the next Premier League calibre youngster come through the ranks at Stadium MK.

“There won’t be another Dele in the next five years,” Rubio told the Citizen. “But Dele was a unique phenomenon.

“We will have another one. If I didn’t believe that, what is the point in having an academy?

“It might be a defender, a goal-poacher, or a keeper - I’d love to see a keeper from the academy.

“We have to believe everyone is unique, but we already have a couple of really good players who have the potential to be Premier League players.”