MK Dons sign Scottish U21 Aidan Nesbitt

Dons have completed their tenth signing of the summer, landing Aidan Nesbitt on a two-year deal from Celtic.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has never played for the Hoops, but spent last season on loan at Greenock Morton, making 30 appearances, scoring one goal in his time in the Scottish Championship.

Aidan Nesbitt signs from Celtic. Pic: MKDons.com

The Scottish FA had initially revealed the switch on their website before Dons confirmed the deal later on deadline day.

Nesbitt is the 10th signing through the door this summer.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve had a long day today but I’m happy it’s all done and I can’t wait to get started," he midfielder told MKDons.com

“Robbie told the second I come here I’d be impressed and I was – it’s a big stadium and this is a team going places.

“While I was at Celtic there was a massive expectation, no matter what level you were at, to win games and that’s drilled a winning mentality into me which hopefully I can bring here.”

He added: “Hopefully I can bring a bit of flair, some creativity and speed as well. I’m going to come in, prove what I can do and fight for a place in the team.”