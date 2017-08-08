More to come from goal-scorer Ariyibi, says Neilson

Robbie Neilson wants to see more of Gboly Ariyibi after the winger netted Dons extra time winner to send them into the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest, scored the winner to see off Forest Green 1-0 at The New Lawn on Tuesday night.

After struggling to get any game time at the City Ground, Ariyibi arrives at Stadium MK on a season long loan with a big reputation. But Neilson admitted the 22-year-old has the habit of going missing in games - a habit he hopes plenty of time on the pitch will alleviate.

"Gboly has that quality, but it's about his consistency," said the manager. "There are periods when he's phenomenal and then periods when he disappears. We want to complete him as a player."

On the whole, Neilson was impressed with his side's performance and fitness levels after playing for 120 minutes in Gloucestershire.

He said: "It was a tough game, and credit to Forest Green. They played some good football as we expected. All in all, it was a tough night but a good night.

"We had little sparks but just didn't get that finishing touch, so to get that late winner was great because at the end of the day it's about getting through.

"The physicality at this level is there, but our keeper dealt with it a few times when they had a few free headers. But we've kept them out which is the main thing.

"Fitness-wise it's good for us, but we'll only feel the benefits of it after the game on Saturday. It's a tough schedule but we'll go there fresh and hope to go to Blackpool to get some points on the board."