Neilson backs Maynard to find his scoring form

Nicky Maynard is expected to return to goal-scoring form after impressing new boss Robbie Neilson in training.

Maynard hasn't been seen since the 1-1 draw with Walsall a month ago, missing out with a hamstring injury, but looks set to return to the bench for this Saturday's trip to Gillingham.

The striker though has had a torrid season so far. Having been Dons' top scorer in the Championship, Maynard has made 17 appearances without finding the back of the net in League 1, and suffered the irk of Dons fans.

But despite only seeing him in training, Neilson believes Maynard could be the man to help fire Dons back up the table.

"Nicky will be available this week. He's been training really hard, had a day off and now will be pushed hard ad we'll hopefully have him on the bench for Saturday.

"I think he's a top player from what I've seen since I've come in, and what I've seen in previous years. But I think everyone has had a difficult year here. Sometimes, the focus can be put on certain players when it isn't merited.

"The team has struggled this year, but hopefully we've turned a bit of a corner now and I expect Nicky to come in, be a part of the team and score goals for us."

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>