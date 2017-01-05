Neilson brushes aside transfer rumours

Dons boss Robbie Neilson has rubbished two rumours linking him to players during the transfer window.

Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain and QPR midfielder Brandon Comley have both been touted to be arriving at Stadium MK this month, but Neilson was quick to nip both in the bud.

Asked whether there was any truth in the Bain rumours, Neilson said: "None at all. Agents are touting people for moves and names get chucked around, but don't always believe what you read."

And with regards to Comley, Neilson simply said: "No idea who he is!"

With Neilson's football origins heavily rooted in Scotland, the manager expects to be linked with several players north of the border this month, but he feels he will be used as a tool to get some better deals at their existing clubs.

He added: "I know a lot of players up there, but it's that time of year when people look to get new contacts and do what they can to get their name out there."

Dons have already seen three players leave during this transfer window, with Ryan Colclough returning to Wigan, George C Williams being recalled by Fulham and Samir Carruthers being sold to Sheffield United.

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>