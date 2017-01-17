Neilson confirms one MK Dons signing is 'sorted' and others aren't far away

January has been a quiet month for MK Dons so far, but manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed he has one signing over the line, and is just waiting to announce him.

With four players departing this month, and none through the entrance, fans have been baying for news of a new recruit.

But Neilson confirmed to the Citizen on Tuesday morning a deal had been completed for a player, but his unveiling is likely to come next week.

And that announcement could also coincide with news of further signings too.

"I have one sorted, but we'll bring him in later on, and there are a few more we're not far away from," the Dons boss said.

"We're still chasing two of our number one targets, two out of three. It is taking time, and I'm confident of getting at least one. But we have a couple of targets who are next on the list too.

"I'm more than happy with the way things are going. Of course, I would have liked to have them in earlier, but I'm happy with where we are.

"I have to stay calm and keep everyone else calm about it. We will get players in. Don't worry that there's no-one in in the next 24, 48 hours - worry if there's no-one in when the window shuts.

"We've got one arranged and sorted, and a couple that aren't far away. There is still plenty of time."

While the news provokes more questions than answers - and Neilson would not reveal the player - he urged for patience among the fans desperate for the smallest shred of an update.

He said: "Patience is a word not often used in football, you have give us time to get the right people. It's not about Saturday, it's about the rest of the season. Any player who I bring in has to be better than the players we have here already. That's the way we have to improve this team.

"Whether they come on the first or last day of the window, we have to work with them for four months. Some of these signings will be permanent, and will be here for the foreseeable future. Everyone needs to be patient.

"In January, 99 per cent of the players who are made available are players who other teams don't want. And with the change in the loan market, it makes it more difficult as teams keep hold of bigger squads.

"I know what I want, who I want, but it's about getting them. We could have signed six players on the first day, but they wouldn't improve the team."