Neilson hopeful over Lewington's contract extension

Dons boss Robbie Neilson hopes captain Dean Lewington will sign a new contract at MK Dons.

The skipper has played more than 600 times for the club, but is out of contract and could leave on a free transfer.

His manager remains confident though that he’ll sign the deal on the table.

“I’ve spoken to Lewie, and hopefully we can get that sorted out,” he told MK Dons’ YouTube channel.

“You’ve seen in the games he’s played for us this season, he has been a real bonus for us now he can play at centre half.

“I think it’s somewhere he hadn’t really played before. He’s still got a lot of years left in him. Hopefully we’ll get it tied up.”