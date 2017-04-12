Neilson informs out-of-contract players of their MK Dons futures

The future of MK Dons’ out of contract players has been decided after Robbie Neilson held meetings with them this week.

Talk of futures and contracts were put on hold as Dons battled to edge away from the bottom four, but after a run of 13 points from a possible 18, they find themselves 12th in the table and well away from the relegation zone.

Having secured League 1 safety, Neilson met with his players on Wednesday to discuss whether they would be offered new contracts or be allowed to leave on a free transfer basis.

David Martin, captain Dean Lewington, Darren Potter, Daniel Powell, Ben Reeves, Dean Bowditch and Nicky Maynard are the key first teamers with deals set to expire this summer.

And Neilson confirmed he has made up his mind on who he wants to keep.

“We’re speaking to some today to progress things,” said the manager on Wednesday.

“We’ll keep it in house for now. People will come, people will go. I’ve made up my mind on everyone.”

