Neilson is wary of signing goal-shy strikers in the window

Robbie Neilson could add another striker to his ranks in the drop of a hat, but says the players being made available to him in the January transferwindow aren't what he wants... yet.

The Dons boss has been patient this month, bringing in just two players - Robbie Muirhead from Hearts and Harvey Barnes on loan from Leicester - but is waiting for the market to really get going before seeing what he can pick up.

But while there are plenty of players he could have signed in the 26 days so far, Neilson is sticking to his mantra of quality not quantity.

"Everyone wants goalscorers, but the problem is that there are a lot of strikers going about who don't score goals!" he said. "I could go and get a striker this morning, but will he make us better? The ones who are going about at the moment, no.

"We'll keep looking and hope the market gets moving."

The manager insists he's happy with the level of firepower he has though, adding: "I'm pleased, but I'd like to add one more if he's the right one. He needs to push the guys, someone who can be a starter.

"We're actively looking about what's out there. We've made enquiries about a few, we haven't managed to get them, but we'll keep looking and pushing. I'm looking to add, but I'll only add if it's someone who will make us a better team."

The Dons recruitment team met on Wednesday night to prepare for the final week of the window, getting their ducks in a row ready for every eventuality and target that could come along once the pieces start to fall into place.

Neilson added: "We're still working away. We had a long meeting last night, going over our targets and reassessing everything, going back over things to see where we are. It was pleasing, we've moved things forwards.

"The market hasn't really moved a lot, but I expect it to, and the last couple of days will be vital. It's important we're prepared for exactly what we want to get, and the next ones, and after that again because it's about preparation. Someone might move and it opens up for someone else.

"The next week will be really important. As we get to the close of the window, people will start to move and things will change quickly."

This year, for the first time, loans outside the window have been scrapped, meaning top clubs are keen to hold on to their second string players in case of emergencies in their own squads.

Neilson is no stranger to this tactic though. Scotland haven't had emergency loans for many years, but the former Hearts boss says teams south of the border are still being cagey about who they can let go.

"This window, because of the emergency loans stopping, teams are keeping hold of their players," he said. "Premier League clubs are keeping their young players, developing them in-house.

"Everyone is getting used to it in England, but in Scotland it has been that way for a while now. No-one is really sure what to do, and no-one is willing to give up players - they'd rather have too many players than too few and get caught out."

