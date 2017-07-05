Neilson pleased with Dons' run-out against Buckingham Athletic

It was a satisfying night for Dons boss Robbie Neilson as he watched his side emerge unscathed from their first pre-season friendly against Buckingham Athletic on Tuesday night.

Goals from Kieran Agard, David Kasumu and Joey Evans secured a 3-0 win for Dons at Stratford Fields.

New signings Connor McGrandles and Ousseynou Cisse were both given 45 minutes in the second half as Neilson made use of 22 players over the course of 90 minutes, along with two trialists.

"It was a good work out," said the manager afterwards. "I think it has been nine weeks since our last run out so it's good to get the rustiness out of the players. I thought they worked hard and we couldn't ask for much more.

"It's good to get a result, three goals, it was pleasing and it's a great workout. It was nice to come down to Buckingham Athletic - they're great people and have a good team, played some good football at times as well.

"I don't think there were any stand out performances, but you don't expect that at this stage."

While most of Neilson's first team squad were given a run out, the manager felt impressed with some of his younger players on the night, admitting some of them are on their way to playing themselves into his plans for next season.

He added: "I spoke to the young lads at the end of the season and told them when they come back, it would be the whole squad coming together and we'd be playing these games.

"It's an opportunity for them to step up and show me what they've got. And a couple of them did that tonight, and a few of them have shown they can be in and around the first team - maybe not playing every week but giving us an option."