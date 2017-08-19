Neilson relieved as Dons get off the mark

Robbie Neilson admitted it wasn't the best performance from his side but it was enough to get them all three points against Gillingham on Saturday.

Osman Sow scored 46 minutes into his debut for the club, having signed on Monday, to net the only goal of the game, and Dons first of the season in the 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

Kieran Agard missed a late penalty for the home side, as did Gillingham's Josh Wright in the dying minutes of the game, but while it was far from a vintage MK Dons performance, Neilson was relieved to see his side on the board.

"When you enter the season, you want to win the first game 4-0 and get yourself up and running. It didn't happen in the first game, nor in the second so it was important we came into this game and got three points, not really minding how we played.

"We played well in periods, but we're on the board and we're ready to go now.

"It's huge. It gives the team confidence, and it keeps the goals against down. We've got a target to keep down, it was good for the keeper too, but ultimately it came down to them missing a penalty which is disappointing."

Both penalties, awarded by referee Trevor Kettle, were dubious at best - the second for Gillingham was certainly more questionable than Dons' at the other end, but Neilson refused to be drawn on Kettle's performance.

He added: "You ask for consistency with the referee and today he was... certainly consistent. What way, we all know. But we've got three points and we move on!"

Sow's debut certainly made an impact too as Dons looked a far more potent attacking threat than they have done in games against Wigan and Blackpool so far.

Neilson though admitted he considered leaving Sow on the bench before deciding to hand the Swede his first start.

"I was wondering whether or not to start him," the manager admitted. "But I felt it was the right environment for him. He was looking sharp in training and we hoped he'd get off the mark and thankfully he did."