Neilson’s aim for two new men falls short as Dons return to training

MK Dons reported back for pre-season training on Friday, but despite his confidence last week, Robbie Neilson is yet to bring in any new faces to his squad.

Speaking to the media a week ago, the Dons boss sounded confident in being able to confirm two players within the week.

But fans were left disappointed when, a week on from that interview, it was still all quiet on the Woughton front.

It also remains radio silent with regards to the soon to be out of contract Ben Reeves.

The 25-year-old was offered a new deal at the end of last season, but with his current deal set to expire at midnight on Saturday, Reeves’ future remains up in the air.

Reeves, a Northern Ireland international, is understood to be considering options from Championship side Burton Albion and from Karl Robinson’s Charlton Athletic, while the deal is still on the table from Dons.

Elsewhere, former Dons front man Dean Bowditch has joined Daniel Powell in signing for neighbours Northampton Town.

The lack of movement on the transfer front this week is unlikely to cause many problems for Dons in the short term, with the Citizen understanding deals are in the pipeline, but with pre-season friendlies looming next week, and their pre-season tour to Hungary next weekend, it could be a very thin squad on the plane, unless something happens soon.

Dons’ first pre-season game is against Buckingham Town at Stratford Fields on Tuesday night before a trip to Willen Road to take on Newport Pagnell Town (both games 7.30pm).

Dons then face an Aylesbury side at Haywood Way on Saturday July 8 (2pm).