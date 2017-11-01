Neilson’s wary of the potential banana skin at Hyde

Dons boss Robbie Neilson knows the only reason his side are on TV on Friday night againt Hyde United is for the potential for a giant killing.

With Hyde plying their trade five tiers below Dons on a weekly basis, they are the lowest ranked side left in the FA Cup.

But the potential for an upset has made the game a big draw, and Neilson is well aware of the extra pressure on his side going into the game.

“That’s the reason it’s on TV, we have to accept it,” he said.

“It’s part and parcel of the FA Cup - the TV companies look for games where smaller teams get an opportunity to play against so-called bigger teams.

“I’m really looking forward to it. They’ve sold out up there, it’s a Friday night game, under the lights on TV on a good surface - it’s a good one to go into.

“It’s the same for us - we want to play bigger teams, we want to have the build up and the drama around it, so we’re looking forward to it.

“The FA Cup still has that bit of magic about it - it’s huge for everyone.”