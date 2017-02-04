Neilson to cast his eyes over trialist defenders

Robbie Neilson confirmed he will be taking a look at defenders in the free transfer market this week.

After missing out on signing a centre back at the 11th hour on Tuesday night when the transfer window slammed shut, the Dons boss admitted he was left short at the back.

However, free agents aren't limited by the closing of the window, and Neilson believes he can make a better assessment on a free transfer if he can watch them on trial, and will be trying to get a few in over the coming week to judge.

He said: "I'm looking to get a few guys in on trial this week. It gives us an opportunity to get a few in and really take a look at them. I want to have at least two in.

"We're still looking for a defender. There's real quality out there, you just have to give them a chance to come over here and show what they can do."

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport

