Neilson to run the rule over his young Dons

Dons’ youngsters are likely to get some first team football in the final four games of the season, but only if they’re good enough.

With nothing but pride left to play for this season, Robbie Neilson said fans will get more of a viewing of some academy prospects as they play for their Stadium MK futures.

But far from experimenting, Neilson says the kids will only get game time if they prove they are ready.

“The young players will get an opportunity in the next few games to show what we they can do,” he said.

“There are one or two in that group who are borderline.

“I’m not keen on going into games with the sole-focus to experiment. We want to win, and I’ll pick a team that I think will win the game.”