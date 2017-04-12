Neilson wants to clamp down on Dons' discipline problems

After picked up 94 yellow cards this season, Robbie Neilson wants to address his side’s disciplinary problems ahead of the new campaign.

Having lost key players to suspension for accumulating bookings since his arrival in December, the manager believes his side need to clean up their act.

Dean Lewington, George Baldock, Joe Walsh, Darren Potter and Ed Upson are all in double figures when it comes to bookings this season and Neilson feels their suspensions harmed Dons while they were out.

He said: “For next season, we need a strong squad, but we need to get on top of the discipline. We can’t get so many bookings because it really impacts on the team as the season progresses.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about. We need to reflect back on this season. We had guys missing really important games for us for needless bookings.”

