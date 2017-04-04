Neilson wants to sign Harvey Barnes for another season

Robbie Neilson says the ball is in Leicester City's court after making approaches to sign Harvey Barnes on loan for another season.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals since making the switch to Stadium MK in January, including the second in the 2-0 win against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Having made his first appearances at senior level this season, boss Neilson said Barnes could do with another season at MK Dons to continue his development, but says parent club Leicester will have the final say on his destination next season.

"He's a special talent and we're very lucky to have him here," Neilson said. "He could play at the top level, but I don't think he's ready for that yet. He still has a lot of development left in him, but you can see he's something special. He's got ability that others don't have. And the way he has taken to the dressing room, and the players have taken to him is a credit to him.

"I think he could do with it, another year before going into the Premier League. It's something we're trying to do, we'd like to have him here for another year but the ball is in Leicester's court, they own him. Hopefully he has enjoyed himself, he's learning and we'll see what we can do."

The win at Charlton was done so at a canter. Stuart O'Keefe netted the opener after just seven minutes before Barnes' 57th minute strike wrapped up the three points in relative comfort. The scoreline had huge significance though, seeing Dons climb into the top half of League 1 and above AFC Wimbledon.

Neilson said: "I was delighted with the performance. I felt we've been playing well in periods of games - the first half against Gillingham, for example, but tonight we played well for the entire game, with and without the ball.

"The Peterborough game was probably up there with this game. We stopped Charlton playing and dictating through the middle of the pitch.

"We said if we got a 2-0 result, we'd be up into the top half which is huge for us, it's great for us. I'm sure the fans will be delighted. We're aiming to climb up the table, we've got five games left and we want to win all five."