Neilson wants to solve Dons' midfield imbalance before playing two strikers

Robbie Neilson sees Dons playing with two strikers in the near future, but feels he has to sort the defence and midfield before committing more men forward.

Despite having four players who could play the recognised 'striker' role for him - Osman Sow, Ryan Seager, Kieran Agard and Robbie Muirhead - Dons have struggled for goals this season. Sow and Seager have a goal each so far, with Muirhead and last season's top scorer Agard yet to get off the mark.

Osman Sow. Pic: MK Dons

The lone striker role has been a tough role to fill in recent years - only Will Grigg has scored more than 20 goals in a season playing up front for MK Dons since the system was brought in under Karl Robinson.

Sow, back in the team on Saturday after suffering with injury since his Dons debut in August, saw his chances limited in the 1-0 win at Home Park, while Muirhead and Agard made no impact when they came on late in the game.

With four options to choose from, Neilson said he intends to play with two strikers in the near future, but admitted he needs to sort out issues further down the pitch before he can commit too many men forwards.

He said: "It's a difficult role, and ultimately we want to get two strikers up front, but I feel we have to get a bit more balance in midfield, and be a bit stronger defensively before we can commit another man forwards. Once we get that understanding, we can be a bit more attack minded.

Kieran Agard

"The strikers have to provide a link but we have to give them better service. Osman has a lot of attributes, as Seager and Agard have as well. Robbie Muirhead has been a bit off form lately but he still has the attributes and we expect him to come good and keep progressing.

"I think Osman played really well for the first half. His fitness levels aren't quite there yet, he still has a long way to go. He only has about 50 minutes in him. But we have to support him a bit better as well, play better balls to him and support him quicker. We did that initially on Saturday, but we didn't do it later on."