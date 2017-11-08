Neilson wants to win the Checkatrade Trophy

Robbie Neilson admitted the Checkatrade Trophy could be Dons' only chance of winning silverware this season, and will take it seriously going forwards.

Dons progressed to the second round on Tuesday night after a seven-goal thriller with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium, edging it 4-3 to go through as group winners.

The club won the competition back in 2008 in it's previous guise the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. But while the competition now irks fans after the introduction of elite U21 teams, Neilson sees it as a way a realistic way of picking up a trophy.

"It's a huge competition for us," he said. "We started the season concentrating on the league - it's the bread and butter for us. But realistically, this is the only chance we've got of winning something else. We have to use it.

"Yes, in the beginning it's a fitness thing but we're into the knock outs at home, and we'll look to progress as far as we can. I know the club won it some years ago and I'd like to do it again."