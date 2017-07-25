New Dons are gelling well says Williams

The seven new MK Dons signings are settling into the fold well, according George Williams.

Last year's Player of the Season Williams feels Robbie Neilson's new-look squad is gelling nicely together, despite losing their last four pre-season friendlies, most recently a 3-2 defeat to Brentford on Tuesday night.

Two goals for Dons' most recent acquisition Ryan Seager left Williams in positive mood after the game at Stadium MK, and believes the team is looking onwards and upwards.

Dons celebrate Ryan Seager's opener against Brentford

"(Ryan) looked really sharp tonight," he said. "Two goals, he held the ball up well, linked up well - all good signs. He's settling in well too, we've got a good group here.

"We're all gelling well. There are a lot of new faces and will probably be a few more too. But they've settled in well, and I'm sure if you ask them they'll agree we're all looking forward to gelling as a team.

"At this stage, it's about gelling together and the fitness levels. A lot of us played 90 minutes tonight and I thought we played some good football but Brentford's quality shone through at the end."

Seager's brace, either side of a Neal Maupay strike, saw Dons leading 2-1 at the interval. But second half goals from Ollie Watkins and Florian Jozefzoon saw the Bees edge the result.

Williams, though disappointed, felt a lot of positives could be taken from the game though.

He added: "You'e always a bit disappointed, because even though it's a friendly, you want to win. But you can't take it too much to heart, the big one is Wigan. We'll keep building and go into that first game fighting fit and ready.

"We've been training before games, working on shape and set pieces. It's hard work. You can tell we're a bit leggy towards the end, but hopefully we'll be the fittest team in the league.

"Brentford a good side, did well in the Championship last season. But I think we held our own, and we have a lot of positives to take from the game."