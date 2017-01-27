New Dons training ground plans at Tickford Fields back on the agenda

MK Dons' training ground ambitions could see them return to within Milton Keynes boundaries

Cabinet papers made public today revealed the Labour-led cabinet will discuss plans to build a multi-million pound complex adjacent to the A509 between Newport Pagnell and Sherington, with the recommendation to approve the sale of land to the club.

MK Dons' Woughton on the Green training base

The facility could feature 19 pitches to train on, including two indoor pitches, and would be home to the MK Dons Ladies team, should it be granted planning permission.

Dons have already laid out plans to build a facility in Cosgrove, in south Northamptonshire, after initial applications to build at Tickford Fields were rebuffed by MK Council.

But while the plans for Cosgrove will remain on the agenda, Dons' preferred option is to remain within MK's borough boundary.

Previously, Dons chairman Pete Winkelman has stated he should have built the training ground before Stadium MK.

Plans for the training ground

The cabinet will initially discuss the plans on Tuesday February 7. While cabinet hold the right to refuse permission, the report recommends the sale of the land to Dons "as it will achieve the Council’s aspirations and is supported by policy."

