No 'one size fits all' formation at MK Dons

MK Dons' strongest 11 could change from game to game according to the opposition, manager Robbie Neilson admitted.

With eight new signings this summer, and 11 out the door, it will be a significantly different Dons side to the one which ended the season in April.

While he has only had a handful of games to look over his new recruits, he admitted there isn't a 'one-size-fits-all' formation for every game.

He said: "We've got an idea of who the strongest team is, but we'll play different formations against different teams. Players will come in, players will go out. We're not carrying a huge squad of first team players, so we will try to keep them all fit so they can come in and out.

"We hope we've got a more athletic team, a bit more dynamic, energetic and some hungry players who want to bring this club forward.

"The style of play will be to win matches - whether that changes from game to game or through periods in the season depends on who is available and who we're playing.

"Ultimately, it comes down to Saturday afternoons and three points at the end of it."

With the start of the season just around the corner, opening against Wigan on Saturday, Neilson said he's looking forward to the new campaign.

He added: "It's always exciting at the start. You're not sure what everyone else is going, everyone hopes they'll be at the top end of the table. The first four, five, six games of the season will start to give us an idea of that the table will look like."