Nombe's work-rate impresses Dons boss

Robbie Neilson heaped praise on youngster Sam Nombe after he made his FA Cup debut on Friday night.

The 19-year-old made his seventh appearance of the campaign in the 4-0 win over Hyde, coming on as a substitute with 13 minutes to go, having not made it onto the pitch since his appearance in the 0-0 draw with Stevenage in the Checkatrade Trophy a month earlier.

But speaking afterwards, Dons boss Neilson said he was pleased to give Nombe the opportunity, adding the teenager is the 'epitome' of what a young player at the club should be aspiring to.

"I was really pleased to get Sam Nombe on," Neilson said. "He works his socks off for the team. MK Dons is a team where everyone has to work hard, it's key for us.

"We're a League 1 club aspiring to get out, and Sam Nombe is the epitome of that. He has good technique but real desire to work for hte team and the estalish first teamers have taken to him because of that."