Non-league opposition again for MK Dons in FA Cup

MK Dons will host non-league Maidstone United in the second round of the FA Cup.
Maidstone humbled Cheltenham in the first round, while Dons beat Hyde United on Friday night.
The second round clash will take place between December 1-3.
