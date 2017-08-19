Pawlett delighted for debutant Sow to net the winner

Peter Pawlett said he knew exactly what to expect when MK Dons landed the signing of striker Osman Sow.

The 27-year-old Swede scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday in his first outing for the club, putting Dons' first points on the board this season.

Pawlett, having only played 28 minutes for Dons this season, also made a big impact when coming off the bench and lifted Dons in the second half, but it was Sow's influence on the opening hour which stole the headlines.

"I'm really pleased for Osman," said the former Aberdeen man. "I knew of him up in Scotland and played against him once or twice, so I know of his qualities and it's brilliant to have him here.

"The manager has his target, he wanted Osman and got Osman. I remember him from Hearts - he's not just a big man, he runs in behind, his touch is good, he scores goals, he has everything.

"We needed three points. I know it's early in the season but it's important to get points on the board. We can go home tonight pleased with the performance and delighted with the three points."s

While it looked as though it would be a cruise for Dons at Stadium MK in the latter stages, referee Trevor Kettle threw a spanner in the works, first awarding a dubious penalty to the home side after Ryan Seager was clattered by Gills keeper Tomas Holy, before awarding a similarly questionable spot kick at the other end for a similar collision between Lee Nicholls and Liam Nash. While both spot kicks were missed - Kieran Agard offering a tame effort for Holy to save while Josh Wright blazed his over Nicholl's bar - Gillingham felt they should have been awarded another in stoppage time when Agard appeared to foul Max Ehmer.

And it was the final incident which had Pawlett holding his breath. When asked if he was worried by Agard's tackle, he said: "I was a little bit - I felt that was more of a penalty than the others.

"Maybe the referee felt the first penalty wasn't one and he tried to even it up, I don't know. But at the end of the day, all I'm worried about is the three points."