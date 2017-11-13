Peter Pawlett praised on his return to Dons action

Peter Pawlett impressed both his manager and team-mates after making his first start since September on Saturday against Fleetwood.

The 26-year-old suffered a knee injury early in the season, and opted to let it fully recover before making a return to action, rather than rushing back in a bid to get game time.

Pawlett's defensive duties were praised by manager Robbie Neilson and goal-scorer Chuks Aneke

After making substitute appearances in the cups against Hyde and Oxford, Pawlett was handed a start on Saturday. Lively throughout, Pawlett was one of the best players on the pitch, alongside fellow in-form winger Gboly Ariyibi and goal-scorer Chuks Aneke, who said: "The two wingers were unbelievable today, especially with their massive defensive responsibilities and they rose to the challenge.

"I know Pete has been out for a long time, but I could tell he was quality. This is his first start for a long time, so it's all positive."

Manager Robbie Neilson added: "I felt Peter Pawlett and Gboly Ariyibi were fantastic. They had to do the work at both ends, making it a five man or six man defence at times.

Gboly Ariyibi, playing on the opposite flank to Pawlett, was also lauded by his manager

"We've missed Peter a lot this season because of his energy and pace, but he also has real quality and understanding of the game."