Players need more positions in their armoury, says Golbourne

Modern-day players need to be able to play in more than one position, according to Scott Golbourne.

With managers keen to play in more than one formation, players are being asked to diversify from their usual pigeon holes.

"You need two positions really," said Golbourne. "I think the centre backs and the keeper are the only ones whose roles don't really change.

"But everywhere else, players are expected to play in two roles - even the strikers are going to play out wide. It's good to have two positions in your armoury if the manager wants to changes formations."

The defender was deployed at a wing back on Tuesday night in the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough, having spent most of his career at full back.

While the differences may seem minor on paper, Golbourne said the differences between the two roles are significant.

He explained: "There is a difference - left back is where I've played most of my career, but quite a few clubs now are favouring the 3-5-2 system so I've had to develop into a player that can play both.

"Four at the back is a lot more simple. You are a left back, you're required to defend with the back line, stop crosses and be instrumental in feeding the wide players and front men. If you can put crosses and deliver at the other end, it's a bonus.

"A wing back has a much more attacking dynamic. You're still required to defend, but you're instrumental in the width of the team and trying to get crosses in, being a force in attack as well. It's a strange position because you can get cancelled out when you just go man-for-man with their wide man or wing-back.

"Sometimes it can be harder to get more involved, you'll touch the ball less or you're not in acres of space. It comes with it's difficulties but it's an effective position and formation if you can do it right. It's quite an awkward formation to play against too."