'Plenty of interest' in out of contract Ben Reeves

A contract from MK Dons is ready and waiting for Ben Reeves to sign, but boss Robbie Neilson admits sooner or later he will give up on the midfielder.

The Northern Ireland international is out of contract at Stadium MK, and is deliberating his future after four years at the club.

Reeves, who scored 10 goals for Dons last season - second only to Kieran Agard - is free to talk to other clubs about his future, but has been offered a deal to remain in Milton Keynes.

Boss Robbie Neilson is hopeful of keeping hold of the 25-year-old, but admits he is likely to move on to seeking out a replacement for Reeves sooner rather than later.

“Reevesy has great quality, but there are a number of teams interested in him,” Neilson admitted. “We’ve offered him a really good contract but he’s within his rights to go and see what’s out there and we respect that.

“We hope we can get something done, but if we can’t, we move on to the next target.”

That work has already begun too. In March, Dons captured Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett on a free transfer.

