Potter expects Dons to be challenging

Darren Potter feels Dons want to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

After picking up just two points out of a possible 12, Dons find themselves 16th in League 1 after a frustrating start to life back in the third tier.

But after good performances against Bolton and most recently Oxford United on Saturday, Potter feels the team is beginning to gel and should be looking up the table.

"There has been a huge turnover, both in and out the stadium door," Potter said. "But on the balance of things, looking at what we've done in the last couple of years, getting promoted and playing in the Championship, we want to be challenging and looking to be knocking on the door and go straight back up."

The 0-0 draw with Oxford on Saturday saw Dons miss several excellent chances, including stoppage time sitters for Kieran Agard and George C Williams, who somehow headed wide at the very death.

And while Dons have scored just eight times this season, Potter feels there are plenty of goals in the team, and the performances show Dons are beginning to show their true form.

He said: "Kieran Agard and Nicky Maynard have a lot of experience, George C Williams is a Welsh international - we're not short of experience, but we've got to be in the right place at the right time. George knows he probably should have scored that at the end.

"On the balance of the 90 minutes, I think we're a little aggrieved not to have come away with the thre points and to be honest, it's the story of our season. We're putting the performances in but we're just not getting the rub of the green. It's a platform for us to build on.

"We put in a great performance against Bolton and another good performance against Oxford is something to build on.

"It's a huge bonus, coming away with a clean sheet. Too many times we've been 1-0, 2-0 even 3-0 down and we're chasing shadows and climbing mountains. But a clean sheet always gives you a chance to win the game."