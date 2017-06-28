Promotion above all is the objective for Kieran Agard

New dad Kieran Agard wants to retain the golden boot at Stadium MK next season, but admits he won’t mind if he misses out, as long as Dons get promoted.

Agard and wife Toyah welcomed baby Myla-Rae into the world last month, giving the forward, who scored 14 goals in his first season with the club, some sleepless nights ahead of last week’s return to pre-season training.

“It’s good to be back,” he told iFollow MK Dons. “I couldn’t wait to get back out there.

“All the boys enjoyed the break but now everyone is back, everyone is excited to see each other and share their summer stories.”

But after leading the scoring charts last season, Agard said he would happily let someone else take the mantle of top-scorer if it meant Dons securing promotion to the Championship.

He added: “I always want to score goals but the most important thing for me is for us to do well and for us to get promoted.

“When the goals come I’ll be happy but, first and foremost, I want the team to do well.”