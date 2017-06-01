‘Promotion has to be the ambition for MK Dons next season’ says Scott Wootton

He may not have kicked a ball in anger for nearly a year, but Scott Wootton wants to help MK Dons to the Championship next season.

Having come down from the second tier, Dons were tipped to be among the contenders to make an immediate return last season, but it wasn't to be.

With manager Robbie Neilson sweeping the decks of some familiar faces and wholesale changes expected in the dressing room over the summer, Wootton believes the only way is up for everyone at the club as they look to get back into the Championship.

“Promotion has to be the ambition,” he said. “This is the best stadium in the league, and probably the Championship. I came here as an away player and was wowed by it.

“I know that doesn’t mean we have a divine right to go up, but I think when you hear the chairman talk, we have to be promoted.

“If we can get the squad together, goals from all positions, we have to be in the fight.”

Having watched on from the sidelines, he admitted the lack of consistency and killer instinct was their downfall in a disappointing campaign, as they salvaged a 12th place finish last season.

He added: "I watched nearly all the home games, and a few away games, but it was frustrating wasn't it. Coming down, there was an expectation to found back up. We lost a few good players, and I think we started pretty well but the home form was tough. There didn't seem a lot of difference between home and away form, so it must have just been a mental thing. I think it cost the ex-manager his job.

"We were just inconsistent and never really got going. I know our form picked up when the manager arrived, we could have been a lot more consistent. We dominated so many games, in terms of chances, but teams knew how we were going to play, and it left us open at the back. When you don't put your chances away, you're always likely to get done on the counter.

"But towards the end, some of our away performances were brilliant and the home form came good too. It was good for the manager to instil that, to take it into next season."