RATINGS: Another Aneke show wins it for Dons

Player ratings in Dons' 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Had nothing to do for the most part, didn't have to make a save.

Scott Golbourne - 6 - Returned to the side in quiet fashion.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 7 - Mopped up everything loose in the Dons box.

Scott Wootton - 7 - Solid, reliable.

George Williams - 6 - Up and down the flank. Unspectacular, but didn't need to be anything else.

Ed Upson - 7 - A part of everything, broke up a lot of Fleetwood play too.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Did the nitty gritty without but furore.

Gboly Ariyibi - 7 - After a stand-out night at Oxford, had a more subdued afternoon but still looked a threat.

Peter Pawlett - 8 - Excellent return to action. Did his bit at the wrong end too, with several strong defensive challenges.

Chuks Aneke - 8 - Held up brilliantly, bullied the midfield, and scored the only goal.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Looked like a man out of confidence, and squandered Dons' best chance in the second half.

Subs:

Aidan Nesbitt - 6 - Excited the crowd as they sand his name but didn't do a lot.

Ryan Seager - 6 - Chased hopeless causes as Agard did.

Dean Lewington - A late change.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke