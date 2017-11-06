RATINGS: Chuks in cruise control against Hyde

MK Dons player ratings after the 4-0 win over Hyde United in the FA Cup.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Had a few shaky moments when kicking from the ground, but was only forced into one save.

George Williams - 6 - Up and down the flank all night. Defensively untroubled.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell - 7 - Returned to the side after injury and picked up his third goal of the season.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Kept the strikers quite for the most part.

Callum Brittain - 6 - Like Williams, had more of an impact at the attacking end.

Ed Upson - 8 - Controlled the game brilliantly in the centre alongside Gilbey. A part of almost everything, teed one up and got on the scoresheet.

Alex Gilbey - 7 - Ran the show for the opening 45 minutes but let Upson take over in the second half.

Aidan Nesbitt - 7 - Score a sensational opener to get things going.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Looked to be trying too hard to make an impact against non-league opposition. Hit the post in the second half but his hunt for a goal continues.

Chuks Aneke - 8 - Helped set up two, and scored a brilliant free kick just before half time. Too strong for the minnows.

Ryan Seager - 6 - Probably should have finished the night with two goals to his name, but his usually sharp finishing let him down.

Subs:

Peter Pawlett - 6 - Game Dons a new force driving forwards as Hyde tired.

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Came on with the game a dead rubber. Didn't do anything wrong.

Sam Nombe - 6 - Chased and chased to keep Hyde on their toes.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke